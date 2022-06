1/3

Kate Bush is celebrating the resurgence of her 1985 song, "Running Up That Hill," thanks to its inclusion on the "Stranger Things" soundtrack. Photo by Steve Reigate/EPA

June 5 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Kate Bush says she is excited and grateful to see her 1985 song, "Running Up That Hill," is a hit again after it was recently used in the first part of Season 4 of the sci-fi drama, "Stranger Things." "You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," Bush wrote on her website Sunday. Advertisement

"It features the song, 'Running Up That Hill' which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show -- I love it too! Because of this, 'Running Up That Hill' is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

The track was also No. 1 on the iTunes chart last week.

The song appears in a scene in which Max (Sadie Sink) goes up against a powerful monster.

