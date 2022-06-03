Advertisement
Music
June 3, 2022 / 11:00 PM

Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

By Adam Schrader
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey appears backstage after winning the Icon award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Pop singer Mariah Carey is facing a $60 million lawsuit for copyright infringement over the title for her Christmas mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Carey's hit, written and produced by Carey with co-defendant Walter Afanasieff, was released on her first Christmas album in 1994 and was the first holiday song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling more than 10 million units.

Advertisement

Her song has been included in numerous movies, including her animated family film bearing the same name, and has been covered by some of the world's most famous artists in a variety of musical genres -- including by Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton and emo rock band My Chemical Romance.

She is being sued by Andy Stone, who co-wrote Vince Vance & the Valiants' country song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" -- which was released five years before Carey's smash hit.

The two songs have little lyrical or musical similarities beyond the title, and the one by Vince Vance & the Valiants first peaked at No. 55 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in January 1994 -- just months before the release of Carey's hit.

Advertisement

Stone is suing Carey in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana for $20 million in punitive damages, $20 million in profits derived for the use of the title, and $20 million for misappropriation and "unjust enrichment."

He claims the title is "copyrightable subject matter" and that Carey "never sought or obtained permission" before giving her song the same name, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the New York Post and Bloomberg.

Stone's lawsuit claims that the title of Carey's song has caused "confusion as to the association" between the two songs in violation of the Lanham Act.

His lawyers alleged in the lawsuit that a letter had been sent in December 2021 putting Carey "on notice" for the "creation of a derivative work" but that Stone "was unable to come to any agreement over the usage."

Read More

Dr. Oz wins GOP primary for Senate seat after Dave McCormick concedes ACLU sues Florida to stop state's 15-week abortion ban Judge rejects Sarah Palin's bid for new libel trial against NYT

Latest Headlines

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
June 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
Music // 20 hours ago
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
June 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona announced the summer special mini album "Flip That" and shared a trailer for the EP titled "The Journey."
Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'
Music // 1 day ago
Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'
June 3 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Post Malone released "Twelve Carat Toothache," his first album in nearly three years.
BTS share family portrait in honor of BTS Festa
Music // 1 day ago
BTS share family portrait in honor of BTS Festa
June 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS kicked off BTS Festa, an annual event celebrating the anniversary of its debut, with new family photos.
Psy's 'That That' music video featuring Suga passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Psy's 'That That' music video featuring Suga passes 200M views on YouTube
June 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star Psy celebrated after his music video for "That That" featuring BTS member Suga reached 200 million views on YouTube.
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Music // 2 days ago
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
June 2 (UPI) -- "Nothing in This World" singer Keke Wyatt welcomed her 11th child, son Ke'Zyah Jean, her second child with Zackariah Darring.
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
June 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy shared a schedule for their EP "Checkmate" and dates for their first world tour.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs release video for first new song in nine years
Music // 2 days ago
Yeah Yeah Yeahs release video for first new song in nine years
June 1 (UPI) -- American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a music video Wednesday for the band's first new song in nine years.
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Music // 3 days ago
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
May 31 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona will perform across the United States on their "Loonatheworld" world tour.
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
Music // 3 days ago
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
May 31 (UPI) -- Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts after it was featured in the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement