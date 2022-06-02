Trending
Psy's 'That That' music video featuring Suga passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Psy celebrated after his music video for "That That" featuring BTS member Suga reached 200 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Psy has another music video with 200 million views on YouTube.

The 44-year-old K-pop star celebrated on Twitter after his video for the song "That That" produced by and featuring BTS member Suga reached the milestone Wednesday.

"200mil!! THX all for all #thatthat_psyxsuga," he wrote.

The "That That" video is the first music video by a Korean artist to reach 200 million views in 2022.

Psy has six other music videos with more than 200 million views, including his video for "Daddy" featuring CL, which passed 400 million views in January 2019.

Psy and Suga released the "That That" video in April. The video shows the pair play cowboys who have a showdown in the Wild West.

"When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable," Psy said at the time. "[Suga] wasn't just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend."

"It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun," Suga added. "We became besties in a way."

"That That" is the title track from Psy's album Psy 9th. The album also includes "You Move Me" featuring Sung Si-Kyung, "Sleepless" featuring Heize, "Ganji" featuring Jessi, "Now" featuring Mamamoo member Hwasa and other songs.

Psy is best known for the hit single "Gangnam Style."

