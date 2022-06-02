BTS share family portrait in honor of BTS Festa

1/5

BTS kicked off BTS Festa, an annual event celebrating the anniversary of its debut, with new family photos. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing a new family portrait with fans. The K-pop group kicked off BTS Festa, an annual event celebrating the anniversary of its debut, with family photos Thursday. Advertisement

The pictures show the members of BTS posing for the camera while wearing coordinating black-and-white outfits.

BTS also shared a poster teasing this year's events for Festa. The group plans to release a practice record, a selfie collection, a group dinner, and a new song for its fans, known as Army.

BTS will officially celebrate its ninth anniversary as a group on June 13. The anniversary will take place just days after BTS releases the anthology album Proof, which is scheduled for June 10.

Proof features past recordings and three new songs, "Yet to Come," "Run BTS" and "For Youth."

Earlier this week, BTS met with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate and the importance of diversity and Asian inclusion.