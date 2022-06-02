Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'

June 2 (UPI) -- Keke Wyatt is a mom of 11.

The 40-year-old singer and television personality welcomed her 11th child, son Ke'Zyah Jean, on Friday. The baby boy is Wyatt's second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring.

Wyatt shared news of the birth Wednesday on Instagram.

"My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy.... Ke'Zyah Jean Darring," she captioned the post.

Wyatt confirmed her son tested positive for trisomy 13, a genetic disorder where a person has an extra 13th chromosome, during her pregnancy.

"Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist's suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results," the singer said.

"We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr's in the medical field," she added. "However, I can't stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child .... pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision."

Singers Kelis, Tamar Braxton and Da Brat were among those to congratulate Wyatt in the comments.

"Amazing! I love this congratulations you guys!" Kelis wrote.

Wyatt and Darring married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child together, son Ke'Riah David, in January 2020. Wyatt has six other children with Rahmat Morton and three with Michael Ford.

Wyatt is known for the singles "Used to Love," "Nothing in This World" featuring Avant, "Put Your Hands on Me" and "Ghetto Rose." She also appeared on the reality TV series R&B Divas and Marriage Boot Camp.