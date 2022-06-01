Trending
Music
June 1, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Yeah Yeah Yeahs release video for first new song in nine years

By Simon Druker
American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs -- lead singer Karen O is pictured 2009 -- released a music video Wednesday for 'Spitting off the Edge of the World,' the band’s first new song in nine years, ahead of a new album dropping in September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a music video Wednesday for the band's first new song in nine years.

The song, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," is the lead single from the New York band's upcoming album Cool It Down, which is due out at the end of September.

The album -- including vinyl copies -- is now featured on the band's website and available for pre-order. The trio has also announced a smattering of concert dates leading up to the album's release.

Cool It Down marks the band's first since 2013's Mosquito, which peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 record chart. All three band members have pursued solo projects during the hiatus.

The single features musician Michael Hadreas, known by his stage name Perfume Genius.

"Spitting off the Edge of the World feat @perfumegenius is out NOW. This video is a dream collaboration with @SSION. We love this video so much it hurts, thank you to (the) cream of the crop who worked on it. Watch, stream, repeat, we love ya! Luv yyys," the band wrote on Twitter.

The video for the single features all three original band members, singer Karen O, guitarist Nick Zinner and drummer Brian Chase. It also features a vintage stretch limousine decked out in Yeah Yeah Yeahs attire, created for the album by artist Cody Critcheloe.

"It's a dream collaboration with one of our favorite artists of the 21st century, Cody Critcheloe, who did the artwork for our first record back in 2003 and has been making visionary music videos for the last decade," vocalist Karen O said in an interview with Variety.

"The time to collaborate again came with 'Spitting,' the shoot in Kansas City was dream-like, the dreams you have after eating something really greasy right before bed; bizarre, poetic, and intense.

"Perfume Genius was incredibly gracious to roll in the very cold mud as my co-pilot and steal scene after scene with his surreal charm. We trusted Cody implicitly, he surpassed expectations and gave us our November Rain. YYY's spirit is alive and well through the eyes of Cody Critcheloe. Custom Yeahs limo was largely his handiwork, fueled on love."

