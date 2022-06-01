Trending
June 1, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July

By Annie Martin
Itzy shared a schedule for their EP "Checkmate" and dates for their first world tour. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is gearing up to make its comeback.

The K-pop stars shared a schedule for their new EP, Checkmate, on Wednesday.

Itzy will release album teasers for Checkmate on June 6, 12, 19 and 26. The group will then share a track list for the EP on June 30 and a title poster July 1.

Itzy will release concept photos featuring the individual members July 3-7, along with a title lyric poster July 9 and an album spoiler/highlight medley July 10.

The group will share music video teasers for the title track July 11 and 12. Checkmate and the full music video will officially be released July 15.

Itzy also shared dates for its first world tour, Checkmate, which begins Aug. 6 in Seoul. The group will then perform a number of shows in the United States in the fall, including in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Checkmate will mark Itzy's first Korean release since the album Crazy in Love in September.

Itzy is known for the singles "Dalla Dalla," "Icy," "Wannabe," "Not Shy" and "Loco." The group consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna.

