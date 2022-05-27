Trending
Music
May 27, 2022 / 11:59 AM

BTS recruit Benny Blanco for remix medley

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS collaborated with Benny Blanco on "#MyBTSTracks," a remix medley of "Fake Love," "Life Goes On" and "Blood Sweat and Tears." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has teamed up with American music producer Benny Blanco.

The K-pop group collaborated with Blanco, 34, on the remix medley "#MyBTSTracks," released Friday.

The new track features the BTS songs "Fake Love," "Life Goes On" and "Blood Sweat and Tears," which have been remixed into a one-minute medley by Blanco.

Blanco promoted the remix with a playful video Thursday on TikTok. In the video, Blanco declared himself "the biggest BTS fan" and shared footage of himself "working" on the remix.

@itsbennyblanco i cant believe BTS know who i am @BTS #MyBTSTracks #BTS_Proof ♬ #MyBTSTracks (benny blanco Remix) - BTS
Blanco had shared photos of himself meeting BTS backstage in April.

"did i just join the band..." he captioned the post.

BTS will release the anthology album Proof on June 10. The album features the new song "Yet to Come," the group's first single of 2022.

BTS shared a concept photo for the album Friday.

BTS will visit the White House next week to meet with President Joe Biden. The group will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of diversity and Asian inclusion and representation.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.

