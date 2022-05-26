Astro film 'Candy Sugar Pop' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Astro is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Candy Sugar Pop" music video.

The K-pop group shared a featurette Thursday that shows the members of Astro on the music video's set.

Astro is seen filming in front of a green screen and singing and dancing on the pastel-colored set.

Astro released the "Candy Sugar Pop" video last week. The video shows the members of Astro visit a resort in a desert.

"Candy Sugar Pop" is the title track from Astro's third full-length album, Drive to the Starry Road. The album also features the songs "Something Something," "More," "Light the Sky," "Story," "All Day," "First Love," "Let's Go Ride," "S#1," "24 Hours" and "Like Stars."

Astro consists of MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon San-ha. The group is signed to Fantagio and made its debut in 2016.