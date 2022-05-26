Trending
May 26, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Dierks Bentley, Elle King to host, perform during 'CMA Fest' special

By Annie Martin
Dierks Bentley will host and perform during the "CMA Fest" concert special in August. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host a new CMA Fest special.

The Country Music Association said Thursday that Bentley, 46, and King, 32, will host and perform during the three-hour TV concert special in August.

"It'll be a party you won't want to miss!" the organization tweeted.

CMA Fest will air Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The special features footage from the CMA Fest music festival, which will take place June 9-12 in Nashville. The lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

"I'm thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release. "They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe."

"With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in country music," Walt Disney Television EVP of unscripted and alternative entertainment Rob Mills added.

Bentley and King collaborated on Bentley's song "Different for Girls," released in 2016.

