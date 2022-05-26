Def Leppard perform 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

1/5

Def Leppard performed onstage on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Def Leppard took the stage and performed a trio of classic songs while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band performed "Rock of Ages" and "Hysteria" on Wednesday before they ended the show with "Pour Some Sugar on Me." Advertisement

Def Leppard played to a crowd of standing fans and performed each song in full. The full performance didn't air, but is available on the official Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.

The late night appearance comes right before the release of their 12th studio album on Friday titled Diamond Star Halos.

The 15-track new album will be the band's first since their 2015 self-titled album.

Def Leppard will be embarking on a stadium tour with Mötley Crüe starting in June. The tour, which will also feature Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, was delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.