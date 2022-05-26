Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 26, 2022 / 12:53 PM

Animal Collective cancels tour dates after members test positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin

May 26 (UPI) -- Animal Collective has canceled a series of tour dates due to two of its members testing positive for COVID-19.

The experimental pop band canceled the remaining May and June dates of its 2022 tour after David Portner, aka Avey Tare, and Josh Dibb, aka Deakin, came down with the virus.

Advertisement

"It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks," the band wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Both Dave and Josh (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now."

"Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour," the group said.

Animal Collective said it is working on rescheduling the dates and still plans to perform its scheduled shows in August.

Advertisement

"Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible," the band said.

"Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we'll see you as soon as we can," the group concluded the post.

Advertisement

Animal Collective will begin a new leg of the tour Aug. 13 in Vancouver, B.C. The band will be joined by Tomato Flower for the August and September tour dates.

Advertisement

Animal Collective is known for the singles "Peacebone," "Summertime Clothes" and "Gnip Gnop / Hounds of Bairro." The group released its 11th album, Time Skiffs, in February.

Read More

Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab Dierks Bentley, Elle King to host, perform during 'CMA Fest' special Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Astro film 'Candy Sugar Pop' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 27 minutes ago
Astro film 'Candy Sugar Pop' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
May 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Astro gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Candy Sugar Pop" music video.
Dierks Bentley, Elle King to host, perform during 'CMA Fest' special
Music // 4 hours ago
Dierks Bentley, Elle King to host, perform during 'CMA Fest' special
May 26 (UPI) -- "CMA Fest," a TV concert special featuring Dierks Bentley, Elle King and other artists, will air on ABC in August.
Def Leppard perform 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 6 hours ago
Def Leppard perform 'Pour Some Sugar on Me' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
May 26 (UPI) -- Def Leppard took the stage and performed a trio of classic songs while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Kelly Clarkson announces 'Kellyoke' EP, drops 'Happier Than Ever' cover
Music // 13 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson announces 'Kellyoke' EP, drops 'Happier Than Ever' cover
May 25 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson announced Wednesday that her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is being turned into a six-song EP that is set for release on June 9.
Seventeen share 'Chapter7:teen' video on 7th anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen share 'Chapter7:teen' video on 7th anniversary
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a special video for fans in honor of its seventh anniversary as a group.
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Music // 1 day ago
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
May 25 (UPI) -- Aerosmith canceled dates of its Las Vegas residency show after frontman Steven Tyler relapsed and entered a treatment program.
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a new preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun."
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
May 24 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform across Europe and North America on a new tour in 2023.
Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'
Music // 2 days ago
Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'
May 24 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have joined forces for a new collaborative song titled "Other Side."
MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November
Music // 2 days ago
MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November
May 24 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jacqueline Wood gives birth to third child
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jacqueline Wood gives birth to third child
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement