Animal Collective cancels tour dates after members test positive for COVID-19

May 26 (UPI) -- Animal Collective has canceled a series of tour dates due to two of its members testing positive for COVID-19.

The experimental pop band canceled the remaining May and June dates of its 2022 tour after David Portner, aka Avey Tare, and Josh Dibb, aka Deakin, came down with the virus.

"It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks," the band wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Both Dave and Josh (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now."

"Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour," the group said.

Animal Collective said it is working on rescheduling the dates and still plans to perform its scheduled shows in August.

"Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible," the band said.

"Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we'll see you as soon as we can," the group concluded the post.

Animal Collective will begin a new leg of the tour Aug. 13 in Vancouver, B.C. The band will be joined by Tomato Flower for the August and September tour dates.

Animal Collective is known for the singles "Peacebone," "Summertime Clothes" and "Gnip Gnop / Hounds of Bairro." The group released its 11th album, Time Skiffs, in February.