Kelly Clarkson announces 'Kellyoke' EP, drops 'Happier Than Ever' cover

Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson announced Wednesday that her fan-favorite Kellyoke segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show is being turned into a six-song EP that is set for release on June 9. The Grammy-winning singer kicked off the EP reveal by releasing a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," which Clarkson originally performed on the Sept. 30, 2021, episode of her talk show. Advertisement

"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson said in a statement. "Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to.

"Picking just six [songs] was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y'all!"

Happier Than Ever to start the day with @billieeilish #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/xn18crXgpP— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 30, 2021

The six tracks will include "Blue Bayou" by Linda Ronstadt, "Call Out My Name" by The Weeknd, "Queen of the Night" by Whitney Houston, "Trampoline" by Shaed, "Fake Plastic Trees" by Radiohead and "Happier Than Ever" by Eilish.

The EP marks Clarkson's first release since her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around in October. Before then, she last dropped an album in 2017 with Meaning of Life.