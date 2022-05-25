Seventeen share 'Chapter7:teen' video on 7th anniversary

Seventeen released a special video for fans in honor of its seventh anniversary as a group. File Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is celebrating its seventh anniversary. The K-pop group marked the occasion Wednesday by sharing a special video, "Chapter7:teen," with fans. Advertisement

In the video, the members of Seventeen enjoy a meal together while reflecting on their early days as a group and how far they've come. The members also thanked their fans, known as Carat.

"I just want to say to Carat and our members that I'll keep doing my best in the future," S.Coups says.

Seventeen made its debut with the EP 17 Carat in May 2015. The mini album features the single "Adore U."

Seventeen has since released three full-length albums and will release a fourth, Face the Sun, on Friday.

Face the Sun features the title track "Hot," which Seventeen shared a music video teaser for on Tuesday.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.