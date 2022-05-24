Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser

Seventeen shared a new preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group shared a new preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Hot." Advertisement

The "Hot" teaser shows the members of Seventeen perform a choreographed dance routine in the desert as they sing, "Everybody dance now."

Seventeen released a first teaser for the video Monday that shows the members on a Wild West-inspired set.

"Hot" is the title track from Seventeen's forthcoming full-length album, Face the Sun. The group will release the album and the full "Hot" music video Friday.

Face the Sun also features "Darl+ing," Seventeen's first English-language single, and the songs "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," "'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen shared trailers for Face the Sun in April featuring S.Coups, Woozi and the other members.

Face the Sun will mark the group's first full-length album since An Ode in 2019.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.