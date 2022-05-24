Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 24, 2022 / 12:03 PM

Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'
Wynonna Judd (L), and her mother, Naomi Judd, arrive at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. Wyonna Judd has released a new song with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have joined forces for a new collaborative song titled "Other Side."

Wynonna Judd and Crutchfield released the song on Tuesday alongside a music video that features the pair performing and recording the song inside of a studio.

Advertisement

"I got a heart, got a heart of gold/ Casts a shadow, dark and cold/ If we move our way against the tide/ There's something on the other side," Wynonna Judd and Crutchfield sing together during the chorus.

"Other Side" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Wyonna Judd was a part of country duo The Judds with her late mother Naomi Judd.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 in April, one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Actress Ashley Judd, Wyonna Judd's sister, confirmed on Good Morning America that their mother died by suicide.

Wyonna Judd is moving forward with The Judds final tour and will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

Advertisement

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness," Wyonna Judd said in a statement about "Other Side."

Read More

Wynonna Judd recruits Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill for The Judds final tour Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
Music // 26 minutes ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour
May 24 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform across Europe and North America on a new tour in 2023.
MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November
Music // 1 hour ago
MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November
May 24 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, in November.
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun."
Christina Perri expecting baby girl after pregnancy loss
Music // 23 hours ago
Christina Perri expecting baby girl after pregnancy loss
May 23 (UPI) -- "A Thousand Years" singer Christina Perri is expecting her second child, a daughter, with Paul Costabile.
Ozuna announces 2022 world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Ozuna announces 2022 world tour
May 23 (UPI) -- Ozuna has announced a 38-stop world tour that will feature performances in Europe and North America.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
May 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Doja Cat cancels upcoming summer tour dates due to tonsil surgery
Music // 3 days ago
Doja Cat cancels upcoming summer tour dates due to tonsil surgery
May 20 (UPI) -- Doja Cat announced Friday on social media that she will no longer perform at festivals or open for The Weeknd on his tour this summer because of tonsil surgery.
GOT7 live amid clouds in 'Nanana' music video trailer
Music // 3 days ago
GOT7 live amid clouds in 'Nanana' music video trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group GOT7 released a preview of its video for "Nanana," the title track from its forthcoming EP.
Hayley Kiyoko recruits Becca Tilley for 'Bachelorette'-themed music video
Music // 4 days ago
Hayley Kiyoko recruits Becca Tilley for 'Bachelorette'-themed music video
May 20 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko released a video for "For the Girls," the lead single from her album "Panorama," featuring "Bachelor" alum Becca Tilley.
Harry Styles returns with new album 'Harry's House'
Music // 4 days ago
Harry Styles returns with new album 'Harry's House'
May 20 (UPI) -- "As It Was" singer Harry Styles released "Harry's House," his first album in over two years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Sister says at trial she witnessed Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Movie review: 'Top Gun: Maverick' takes breath away with thrills, emotion
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Missing Picasso painting spotted in Philippines home of Imelda Marcos
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Coffee affects cholesterol levels differently in men, women, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement