Wynonna Judd, Waxahatchee team up for duet 'Other Side'

Wynonna Judd (L), and her mother, Naomi Judd, arrive at the CMT Music Awards on April 11. Wyonna Judd has released a new song with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have joined forces for a new collaborative song titled "Other Side." Wynonna Judd and Crutchfield released the song on Tuesday alongside a music video that features the pair performing and recording the song inside of a studio. Advertisement

"I got a heart, got a heart of gold/ Casts a shadow, dark and cold/ If we move our way against the tide/ There's something on the other side," Wynonna Judd and Crutchfield sing together during the chorus.

"Other Side" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer and Soundcloud.

Wyonna Judd was a part of country duo The Judds with her late mother Naomi Judd.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 in April, one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Actress Ashley Judd, Wyonna Judd's sister, confirmed on Good Morning America that their mother died by suicide.

Wyonna Judd is moving forward with The Judds final tour and will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness," Wyonna Judd said in a statement about "Other Side."