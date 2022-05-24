Trending
May 24, 2022

MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November

By Annie Martin
MTV Europe Music Awards to take place in Dusseldorf in November
Saweetie hosted the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. The host for this year's ceremony has yet to be announced. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held in Germany in 2022.

MTV said Tuesday that the awards show will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf.

This year's ceremony will mark the sixth time Germany has hosted the event.

The MTV EMAs honor artists and music from around the globe. This year's show will air live on MTV across 170 countries.

"There is no other event like the MTV EMAs which connects audiences in every corner of the world to their favorite artists," Paramount president of international networks, studios and streaming Raffaele Annecchino said in a statement. "We can't wait to head back to Germany to bring today's biggest stars, young changemakers and superfans together for the ultimate global music celebration."

The 2022 host, performers and nominees have yet to be announced.

The 2021 awards show was held at László Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Saweetie hosted the event, which featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Imagine Dragons and other artists.

Ed Sheeran performs at MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest

Ed Sheeran performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

