Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band announce 2023 world tour

1/5

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform across Europe and North America on a new tour in 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are going on tour in 2023. Springsteen, 72, and his longtime band will kick off the tour in early February with a string of U.S. arena shows. The U.S. dates have yet to be announced. Advertisement

Springsteen and the E Street Band will then perform a series of stadium shows in Europe and the United Kingdom that begin April 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

A second North American leg of the tour will follow in August.

The world tour will mark Springsteen and the E Street Band's first live concerts since the conclusion of their River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

Advertisement

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year -- and beyond," Springsteen said in a statement.

Springsteen and the E Street Band last performed together on Saturday Night Live in December 2020 following the release of their album Letter to You.