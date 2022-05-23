Trending
Music
May 23, 2022 / 2:34 PM

Seventeen play outlaws in 'Hot' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Seventeen released a preview of its video for "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun." File Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Monday of its video for the song "Hot."

In the Wild West-inspired video, the members of Seventeen play outlaws as the words "pioneer" and "wanted" flash on the screen.

"Hot" is the title track from Seventeen's forthcoming fourth full-length album, Face the Sun. The group will release the album and the full "Hot" music video Friday.

Face the Sun also features the songs "Darl+ing," "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," "'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen shared trailers for Face the Sun in April featuring the individual members.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

