Christina Perri expecting baby girl after pregnancy loss

Christina Perri is expecting her second child, a daughter, with Paul Costabile. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Christina Perri is going to be a mom of two. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Paul Costabile. Advertisement

Perri previously experienced a pregnancy loss in November 2020.

The singer shared a video Monday on Instagram that showed Carmella, her 4-year-old daughter with Costabile, unwrapping a gift to find a sonogram inside.

"rosie sent carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy," Perri captioned the post.

Perri and Costabile married in December 2017 and welcomed Carmella the next year. Perri was expecting a baby girl when she experienced her pregnancy loss in 2020.

"last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," Perri said on Instagram at the time.

Perri is known for the singles "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years." She released her second studio album, Head or Heart, in 2014, and an album of lullabies, Songs for Carmella, in 2019.