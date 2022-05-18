Trending
May 18, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Yungblud to release self-titled third album in September

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Yungblud announced that his latest album will be released in September. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Yungblud has announced on Twitter that he will release his self-titled third studio album on Sept. 2.

Yungblud also uploaded the cover for the album, which features the singer standing with his mouth open while donning a dark coat outfitted with pins.

Fans can pre-order or pre-save the album through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and the iTunes Store.

The new album will contain the singles "The Funeral" and "Memories" featuring Willow, also known as Willow Smith.

"Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment. The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn't know was there," Yungblud said in a second tweet about the album.

Yungblud went on to mention that he will continue to be himself and that his message will remain the same.

"I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I've felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story. Why did I call it Yungblud? Because nothing in my life has ever made more sense," he continued.

Yungblud last released the album Weird! in December 2020.

