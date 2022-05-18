Trending
Lizzo documentary in the works at HBO Max

By Annie Martin
1/6
Lizzo is the subject of a new documentary about her life and music. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max is developing a documentary about Grammy-winning singer Lizzo.

Lizzo, 34, announced the project Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The untitled documentary follows Lizzo as she makes history shifting the sound, soul and spirit of popular music and culture while balancing the challenges of life, love and stardom.

The new film shares the inspirational story behind the singer's humble beginnings and gives an intimate look at the moments that shaped her rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.

"Growing up I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," Lizzo said in a press release. "I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max."

"From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process," she added. "It takes ten years to become an 'overnight success,' and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going."

The documentary is directed by Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones) and produced by Kevin Beisler, Kevin Weaver, Ryan Kroft and Nicole Rocklin. Lizzo serves as an executive producer.

"To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo's formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

The documentary will premiere on HBO Max in the fall.

Lizzo is known for such singles as "Truth Hurts," "Good as Hell" and "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. She will release her fourth album, Special, on July 15.

