May 16, 2022 / 1:47 PM

BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video

By Annie Martin
BTS shared a teaser for its anthology album "Proof" featuring V. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group shared a teaser Monday for its anthology album Proof featuring V, born Kim Tae-hyung.

In the video, titled "Proof of Inspiration," V explains why he chose the songs "Singularity" and "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" for Proof. The singer reflects on the public and private sides of his self.

"I tended to think of Kim Taehyung and artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the 'Singularity' music video," V says. "That was when I thought hard about who I was as a person, and I felt a bit confused."

"Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with Army, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends," he adds. "Now I'm able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate."

"Singularity" and "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" appear on CD2 of Proof. BTS released track lists for the album last week.

BTS will release Proof and a music video for the new single "Yet to Come" on June 10. The song will mark the group's first new single of 2022.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2013.

