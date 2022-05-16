Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October

May 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is going on tour in 2022.
The 39-year-old country music singer will perform across the United States on the Denim & Rhinestones arena tour featuring special guest Jimmie Allen.
The Denim & Rhinestones tour begins Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., and ends March 17, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Denim & Rhinestones is in support of Underwood's forthcoming album of the same name. Underwood will release the album June 10.
"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones tour," Underwood said in a statement. "I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites."
Underwood shared the title track "Denim & Rhinestones" in April.
In addition to the tour, Underwood will perform during the American Idol Season 20 finale on May 22, along with Thomas Rhett, Michael Bublé, Gabby Barrett, Sara Bareilles and other artists.
Here's the full list of dates for the Denim & Rhinestones tour:
Oct. 15 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
Oct. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Oct. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
Oct. 27 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Oct. 31 - Tulsa, Okla., at OK BOK Center
Nov. 2 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Nov. 3 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Nov. 5 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
Nov. 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Nov. 12 - Moline, Ill., at Tax Slayer Center
Nov. 13 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
Nov. 19 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Feb. 2, 2023 - Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena
Feb. 4 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Feb. 6 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 7 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Feb. 10 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 11 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 14 - Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Feb. 18 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Feb. 21 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Feb. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
March 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
March 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center
March 4 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
March 11 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Crypto.com Arena
March 14 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
March 16 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
March 17 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena