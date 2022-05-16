Trending
May 16, 2022 / 1:25 PM

Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October

By Annie Martin
1/5
Carrie Underwood will perform across the United States on her "Denim & Rhinestones" arena tour featuring Jimmie Allen. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is going on tour in 2022.

The 39-year-old country music singer will perform across the United States on the Denim & Rhinestones arena tour featuring special guest Jimmie Allen.

The Denim & Rhinestones tour begins Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., and ends March 17, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Denim & Rhinestones is in support of Underwood's forthcoming album of the same name. Underwood will release the album June 10.

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones tour," Underwood said in a statement. "I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites."

Underwood shared the title track "Denim & Rhinestones" in April.

In addition to the tour, Underwood will perform during the American Idol Season 20 finale on May 22, along with Thomas Rhett, Michael Bublé, Gabby Barrett, Sara Bareilles and other artists.

Here's the full list of dates for the Denim & Rhinestones tour:

Oct. 15 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Oct. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center

Oct. 27 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Oct. 31 - Tulsa, Okla., at OK BOK Center

Nov. 2 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Nov. 3 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Nov. 5 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Nov. 12 - Moline, Ill., at Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

Nov. 19 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Feb. 2, 2023 - Miami, Fla., at FTX Arena

Feb. 4 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Feb. 6 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 7 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Feb. 10 - State College, Pa., at Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 11 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 14 - Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Feb. 17 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Feb. 18 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Feb. 21 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 25 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 26 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

March 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

March 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

March 4 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

March 11 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Crypto.com Arena

March 14 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

March 16 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

March 17 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

'American Idol': Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett to perform during Season 20 finale

