Music
May 12, 2022 / 2:30 PM

Treasure take the stage in 'Darari (Remix)' performance video

By Annie Martin

May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a performance video for the song "Darari (Remix)" on Thursday.

"Darari (Remix)" is a new version of Treasure's song "Darari." The video shows the members of Treasure take the stage and give an energetic performance.

The original version of "Darari" appeared on Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter One, released in February. The EP also features the single "Jikjin."

Treasure shared a performance video for "Jikjin" following The Second Step: Chapter One's release.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.

