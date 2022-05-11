Watch Live
Senate votes on bill to protect legalized abortion by codifying in federal law
Music
May 11, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' music video passes 200M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin

May 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has another music video with 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group reached the milestone Wednesday with its video for the song "Thunderous."

"Thunderous" appears on Stray Kids' second full-length album, Noeasy, released in August.

The "Thunderous" video shows the members of Stray Kids sing and dance outside a traditional palace.

"Thunderous" is Stray Kids' third music video to pass 200 million views, following "God's Menu" and "Back Door." The video was the fastest to reach the milestone.

Stray Kids celebrated the achievement on Twitter, thanking their fan base, known as Stay.

Stray Kids most recently released the EP Oddinary in March. The group shared a performance video for "Maniac," the title track from the album, in April.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.

