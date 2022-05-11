Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October

May 11 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour in 2022.
The alternative rock band will perform on a new North American tour, Spirits on Fire, in the fall.
Jane's Addiction will join the tour as a special guest.
Spirits on Fire will kick off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas, and come to a close Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Smashing Pumpkins released its 11th studio album, Cyr, in November 2020. The album features the singles "Cyr"/"The Colour of Love," "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict"/"Wrath," "Anno Satana"/"Birch Grove" and other songs.
Jane's Addiction's most recent album, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011.
Here's the full list of dates for the Spirits on Fire tour:
Oct. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 5 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Oct. 8 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun
Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Oct. 19 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center
Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron
Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Nov. 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Nov. 2 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 4 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CEnter
Nov. 5 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Nov. 7 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
Nov. 9 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl