May 11, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October

By Annie Martin
Smashing Pumpkins will perform with Jane's Addiction on a new North American tour in the fall. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

May 11 (UPI) -- Smashing Pumpkins are going on tour in 2022.

The alternative rock band will perform on a new North American tour, Spirits on Fire, in the fall.

Jane's Addiction will join the tour as a special guest.

Spirits on Fire will kick off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas, and come to a close Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Smashing Pumpkins released its 11th studio album, Cyr, in November 2020. The album features the singles "Cyr"/"The Colour of Love," "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict"/"Wrath," "Anno Satana"/"Birch Grove" and other songs.

Jane's Addiction's most recent album, The Great Escape Artist, was released in 2011.

Here's the full list of dates for the Spirits on Fire tour:

Oct. 2 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Oct. 5 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 8 - Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Casino

Oct. 10 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun

Oct. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 16 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 18 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Oct. 19 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 26 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Nov. 2 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CEnter

Nov. 5 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Nov. 7 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Nov. 9 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

