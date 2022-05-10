Trending
Music
May 10, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Dua Lipa teases third album: 'I've definitely grown up'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dua Lipa gave an update on her forthcoming third studio album in the June/July issue of Vogue. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa says her third album will have a mature sound.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter gave an update on her forthcoming third studio album in the June/July issue of Vogue.

Lipa released her most recent album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer is just now performing the album for fans on her Future Nostalgia tour, which began in February.

In the Vogue cover story, Lipa said Future Nostalgia still feels fresh but confirmed she is working on a new album.

"For two years we were frozen. I didn't get to really do these songs in the way that I'd envisioned them, and now that I've been able to put a show around it, it feels new to me," the star said.

"But there are also ways I feel I'm moving on a little bit. Especially now that I've started writing again and working on new music," she added.

Lipa said her new album is about halfway written.

"I've definitely grown up. Overall, whether it's sonically or in terms of the themes, I've matured," she said of the project. "It's like I'm coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It's about understanding what I want."

Lipa celebrated her Vogue cover Tuesday on Instagram, calling 2022 her "most transformative year" thus far.

"I'm so grateful to have this cover to remind me of my most transformative year so far, where I feel I have moved and changed tremendously on a personal level. Feeling stronger in myself, proud of the journey it took to get me here and grateful for all the support I've received along the way," she said.

Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Physical" and "Levitating." She last released the song "Sweetest Pie" with Megan Thee Stallion in March.

