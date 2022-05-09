Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 9, 2022 / 10:54 PM

Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, others to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By Connor Grott
1/5
Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, others to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 14, 2021, in Budapest, Hungary. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Billboard on Monday announced a new slate of performers for its upcoming awards show, with Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott among the artists joining the performance lineup.

Ed Sheeran will join the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for a remote performance from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he's in the midst of his + - = ÷ x stadium tour -- pronounced "The Mathematics Tour."

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Sheeran is nominated for nine awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist.

Travis Scott, meanwhile, will perform at his first awards show since the Astroworld tragedy about six months ago in Houston. The remix of the rapper's song "Goosebumps" is a finalist for Top Dance/Electronic Song.

Advertisement

In addition to those two artists, Miranda Lambert, Becky G and Elle King were added to this year's list of performers that already includes headliner Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Florence + The Machine, among others.

Becky G, 25, will make her performance debut at the awards show from the Xfinity stage. Lambert, a finalist for Top Country Female Artist, and King will take the stage to perform their collab, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," which is nominated for Top Rock Song.

Lambert, King and Scott will perform from the MGM Grand during the show.

The BBMAs -- which honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories across various genres -- are scheduled to take place Sunday at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to host the event, with The Weeknd leading the list of finalists with 17 total nominations.

Mary J. Blige has been tapped to receive the Icon Award during this year's ceremony, while Mari Copeny will be given the third annual Changemaker Award.

Read More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'

Latest Headlines

BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
Music // 10 hours ago
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS unveiled the new song "Run BTS" in a track list for the anthology album "Proof."
Arcade Fire's 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' video follows an inflatable dancer
Music // 10 hours ago
Arcade Fire's 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' video follows an inflatable dancer
May 9 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire follows an inflatable dancer who goes on a journey in their newly released music video for "Unconditional I (Look Kid)."
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
Music // 12 hours ago
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
May 9 (UPI) -- Singer and "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner.
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
Music // 15 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has released a new single titled "The Heart Part 5" days before the launch of latest album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Music // 1 day ago
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86.
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
Music // 3 days ago
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
May 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a schedule for the anthology album "Proof" and cover art for the lead single "Yet to Come."
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 3 days ago
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989."
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
Music // 3 days ago
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Katherine Kelly Lang hospitalized after injury
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement