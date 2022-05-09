Advertisement
May 9, 2022 / 7:26 AM

Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'

By Wade Sheridan
Kendrick Lamar has released a music video for his latest single, "The Heat Part 5." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has released a new single titled "The Heart Part 5" days before the launch of latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The 34-year-old uploaded a music video for track on Sunday, which has since been deleted.

Lamar has his face morph into OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, the late Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and the late Nipsey Hussle in the video.

Lamar and Dave Free directed the video, which begins with the statement "I am. All of Us." The quote is attributed to Oklama, an alias used by the rapper.

The song's lyrics match with who Lamar is resembling such as line's about bipolar disorder when he is West and lines about murder when he is Hussle.

"The Heart Part 5" is Lamar's first release since announcing his new album titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which will launch on Friday.

Lamar last released the album Damn in April 2017 and curated the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther, which was released in February 2018.

