'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy

Gabby Barrett is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- American Idol alum Gabby Barrett is going to be a mom of two. The 22-year-old singer is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner. Advertisement

Barrett shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. She posted a video from her ultrasound appointment on Instagram.

"My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!" Barrett captioned the post.

Lady A singer Hillary Scott was among those to congratulate Barrett in the comments.

"Awww yay! Congratulations Gabby!" Scott wrote.

Barrett and Foehner married in October 2019 and already have a 15-month-old daughter, Baylah May.

Barrett featured Foehner and their daughter in her music video for the single "Pick Me Up," released last week. The video follows a couple's love story throughout the decades.

"Pick Me Up" appears on Barrett's debut studio album, Goldmine, released in June 2020.

Barrett came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 16, where she finished in third place. She released her debut single, "I Hope," in 2017.