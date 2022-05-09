Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 9, 2022 / 10:43 AM

'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy

By Annie Martin
1/4
'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett expecting baby boy
Gabby Barrett is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- American Idol alum Gabby Barrett is going to be a mom of two.

The 22-year-old singer is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Cade Foehner.

Advertisement

Barrett shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. She posted a video from her ultrasound appointment on Instagram.

"My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!" Barrett captioned the post.

Lady A singer Hillary Scott was among those to congratulate Barrett in the comments.

"Awww yay! Congratulations Gabby!" Scott wrote.

Barrett and Foehner married in October 2019 and already have a 15-month-old daughter, Baylah May.

Advertisement

Barrett featured Foehner and their daughter in her music video for the single "Pick Me Up," released last week. The video follows a couple's love story throughout the decades.

"Pick Me Up" appears on Barrett's debut studio album, Goldmine, released in June 2020.

Barrett came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 16, where she finished in third place. She released her debut single, "I Hope," in 2017.

Read More

Stars celebrate Mother's Day: 'You inspire me' Shanina Shaik expecting first child with Matthew Adesuyan Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wish son Archie a happy 3rd birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
Music // 3 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar releases song 'Heart Part 5'
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has released a new single titled "The Heart Part 5" days before the launch of latest album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Music // 1 day ago
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86.
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
Music // 2 days ago
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
May 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a schedule for the anthology album "Proof" and cover art for the lead single "Yet to Come."
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989."
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
Music // 3 days ago
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
Music // 3 days ago
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky released a video for his song "D.M.B." that shows him propose and get married to Rihanna.
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
May 6 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Un Verano Sin Ti."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
'In My Skin,' Jodie Comer, Sean Bean win BAFTA TV Awards
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement