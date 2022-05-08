Advertisement
Music
May 8, 2022 / 9:29 AM

Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86

By Karen Butler
1/2
Country music legend Mickey Gilley dead at 86
Mickey Gilley has died at the age of 86. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Gilley has died after a brief illness in Branson, Mo. He was 86.

"He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side," said an obituary posted on his verified Facebook page.

Advertisement

The cause of his death Saturday has not been disclosed to the public.

CBS New York said the Mississippi native recently completed a 10-day road show. He also helped run the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson.

During his decades-long music career, Gilley racked up 17 No. 1 songs and earned six Academy of Country Music Awards. His hits include "Room Full of Roses," "Stand By Me," "Window Up Above," "Lonely Nights," "She's Pulling Me Back Again," "Chains of Love," "Honky Tonk Memories" and "Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time."

A cousin of Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart, Gilley also guest starred on TV shows like Murder She Wrote, The Fall Guy, Fantasy Island and The Dukes of Hazzard.

The 1980 John Travolta-Debra Winger movie, Urban Cowboy, was inspired by Gilley's eponymous Texas honky tonk.

"We are saddened to hear the news of Mickey Gilley's passing. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the Country Music Association tweeted.

Advertisement

Gilley is survived by his wife Cindy Loeb Gilley; his children Kathy, Michael, Gregory and Keith Ray; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren

Read More

'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as 'Doctor Who' lead Jack Huston to play Lasher in AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' Glenn Close thrilled by tension of spy role in 'Tehran' Titus Welliver: 'Bosch' portrays cops as complex, not cliches

Latest Headlines

Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Pusha T's 'It's Almost Dry' tops the U.S. album chart
May 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Pusha T's "It's Almost Dry" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
Music // 1 day ago
BTS share 'Proof' album schedule, 'Yet to Come' cover art
May 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a schedule for the anthology album "Proof" and cover art for the lead single "Yet to Come."
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 1 day ago
Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify
May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift releases song 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'
May 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "This Love (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of the song from her album "1989."
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
Music // 2 days ago
Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage
May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform.
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
Music // 2 days ago
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky released a video for his song "D.M.B." that shows him propose and get married to Rihanna.
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny releases new album 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
May 6 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Un Verano Sin Ti."
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
Music // 2 days ago
TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released previews of its video for "Good Boy Gone Bad," the title track from its EP "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child."
Taylor Swift debuts new version of 'This Love' in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift debuts new version of 'This Love' in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser
May 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift' debuted her newly recorded version of "1989" track "This Love" in the teaser trailer for Amazon's "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
ABC dramas 'Queens' and 'Promised Land' canceled after first seasons
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot for alleged misconduct
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Elisabeth Moss teases 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: 'It's a really big season'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement