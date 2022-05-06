Trending
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video

By Wade Sheridan
Carly Rae Jepsen enjoys nature in 'Western Wind' music video
Carly Rae Jepsen released a new music video for "Western Wind." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen frolics in an open field in her latest music video for new single "Western Wind."

Jepsen rides a scooter to a remote location where she can enjoy the sun and trees in the clip released on Friday.

"Coming in like a western wind/ Do you feel home from all directions?/ First bloom, you know its spring/ Reminding me, love, that it's all connected/ Coming in like a western wind," Jepsen sings during the chorus.

Taylor Fauntleroy directed the video, which was shot in Southern California.

"Western Wind" is available to stream through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and YouTube.

Jepsen last released the album Dedicated in May 2019 and then Dedicated Side B in May 2020.

