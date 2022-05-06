Ariana Grande's song 'Into You' passes 1B streams on Spotify

1/5

Ariana Grande had a sixth song, her 2016 single "Into You," reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande has another song with more than 1 billion streams on Spotify. The 28-year-old singer's 2016 single "Into You" reached the milestone Friday. Advertisement

"Into You" passed 1 billion streams on the sixth anniversary of its release. The song is Grande's sixth to reach the milestone.

"Ariana Grande's Into You is her 6th track to join the #BillionsClub, on its 6th anniversary, on the 6th day of May. But no bad omens here, it's a heavenly 666," Spotify tweeted.

Ariana Grande's Into You is her 6th track to join the #BillionsClub, on its 6th anniversary, on the 6th day of May. But no bad omens here, it's a heavenly 666 pic.twitter.com/KjRrlK477t— Spotify (@Spotify) May 6, 2022

Grande's songs "7 Rings, "Thank U, Next," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Side to Side" with Nicki Minaj and "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Nicki MInaj also have over 1 billion streams.

"Into You" appears on Grande's album Dangerous Woman, released in June 2016. The song's music video shows Grande get close to a love interest in the desert.

Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in October 2020. Her most recent single, "Save Your Tears (Remix)" with The Weeknd, was released in April 2021.