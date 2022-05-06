A$AP Rocky, Rihanna stage wedding in 'D.M.B.' music video

1/5

A$AP Rocky (R) released a video for his song "D.M.B." that shows him propose and get married to Rihanna. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- A$AP Rocky is back with new music. The 33-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "D.M.B." on Thursday. Advertisement

The "D.M.B." video shows Rocky and his pregnant girlfriend, singer Rihanna, stage a wedding. Rocky is seen proposing to Rihanna with grills that read "Marry me?," to which Rihanna responds "I do."

Rocky and Rihanna are later seen walking down an aisle as people shower them with rose petals. Rihanna wears a red dress and holds a bouquet of flowers.

Rocky shared a promo image for the song on Instagram that was made to look like a movie poster. The tagline for the "film" is "A ghetto love tale."

"Proud 2 announce my directorial debut D.M.B. video out now!!! Thank$ 2 all involved who helped & $pecial thank$ 2 my lady for the motivation & role," Rocky captioned the post.

Sources told TMZ that the video concept was for fun and that Rocky and Rihanna haven't married in real life.

Advertisement

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rocky and Rihanna are longtime friends who were first romantically linked in early 2020. The couple attended the Met Gala together in September 2021.

Reports surfaced in January that Rihanna is expecting her first child with Rocky.