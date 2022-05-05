Trending
Music
May 5, 2022 / 1:27 PM

TXT share 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teasers featuring Soobin, Yeonjun

By Annie Martin

May 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group, aka Tomorrow X Together, released previews Thursday of its video for the song "Good Boy Gone Bad."

The new teasers feature TXT members Soobin and Yeonjun. Soobin is seen posing in a dark and dilapidated bathroom, while Yeonjun is shown with a motorcycle outside a building.

"Good Boy Gone Bad" appears on TXT's forthcoming EP, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child. The group will release the mini album and the full "Good Boy Gone Bad" music video May 9.

Minisode 2: Thursday's Child also features the songs "Opening Sequence," "Trust Fund Baby," "Lonely Boy" and "Thursday's Child Has Far to Go."

Minisode 2 will mark TXT's first Korean release since The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape in August.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HEUNINGKAI. The group is signed to Big Hit and made its debut in 2019.

