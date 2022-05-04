Trending
May 4, 2022

Kang Daniel races in space in 'Ready to Ride' music video

By Annie Martin

May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is back with new music.

The 25-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Ready to Ride" on Wednesday.

The "Ready to Ride" video shows Kang race through space on a futuristic motorcycle.

Kang shared a "moving poster" for the song featuring behind-the-scenes footage Tuesday.

"Ready to Ride" is a new single for Universe's Universe Music series. The song is Kang's first since "Antidote," released in April 2021.

Kang confirmed this week that he will release his first full-length album, The Story, on May 24. The singer shared a trailer for the album Sunday.

Kang came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019. He is known for the solo singles "What Are You Up To," "2U," "Paranoia" and "Antidote."

