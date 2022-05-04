Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

1/5

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees. Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in November. Advertisement

The seven artists were selected from a list of 17 nominees announced in February.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Musical Excellence Award, while Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Influence Award. Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson have been selected for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes said. "Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed."

The 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Parton said in March that she was declining her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," the singer said at the time.

Parton later said on NPR's Morning Edition that she would accept the nomination and the honor if selected.

"I'll just say 'Thanks' and I will accept it because the fans vote," she said.