Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: 'Happiest I've ever been'

The news comes less than a week after Post Malone announced he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled "Twelve Carat Toothache," on June 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom Malone hasn't publicly identified. In a statement to People and TMZ on Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper shared his excitement about becoming a father. The due date for his first child is not yet known. Advertisement

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, told the outlets. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

TMZ reported that Malone and his girlfriend celebrated the news with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend.

The update comes less than a week after Malone announced he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3.

Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd https://t.co/Hk4TwTLtJX— twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) April 27, 2022

Twelve Carat Toothache will be Malone's first album since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. That album contained the singles "Circles," "Wow," "Goodbyes," "Enemies," "Allergic" and "Take What You Want."

The upcoming album is set to contain Malone's collaborative single with The Weeknd titled "One Right Now," which was released in November.