Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 3, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Lady Gaga arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer and actress released the song "Hold My Hand" on Monday.

Advertisement

"Hold My Hand" appears on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack. Lady Gaga said on Instagram that she hopes the song comforts fans during challenging times.

"I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," the star wrote.

"When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand," she said. "One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own. I love you with my whole heart for all the years I've been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you."

Advertisement

Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and produced the track with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice.

"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understand and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away an and ability to celebrate life's heroes," she previously said.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The new movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Cruise supported Lady Gaga by attending her Las Vegas residency show Sunday. Lady Gaga shared photos on Instagram of herself and Cruise exchanging kisses backstage.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," she wrote.

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27.

Advertisement

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Top Gun: Maverick': Featurette shows intense training stars went through Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala The Linda Lindas perform 'Oh!' on 'The Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
Music // 47 minutes ago
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
May 3 (UPI) -- "Let the Canary Sing," a new film about "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper, is in production.
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
Music // 1 day ago
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
May 2 (UPI) -- K-pop giant Hybe unveiled its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid great anticipation from music fans around the world.
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
May 2 (UPI) -- Wynonna and Ashley Judd attended Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala in Nashville, one day after their mom, Naomi, died at the age of 76.
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Music // 2 days ago
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
May 1 (UPI) -- The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will go on Sunday, despite the Saturday death of Naomi Judd.
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
April 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Woozi appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's album "Face the Sun."
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
Music // 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
April 29 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released the album "Palomino" and a music video for the song "Tourist."
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
Music // 4 days ago
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
April 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs will perform across the U.S. on his "Middle of Somewhere" stadium tour.
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
April 29 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released a single and music video for "Love Me More," their first song of 2022.
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Psy released the album "Psy 9th" and a music video for the song "That That" featuring BTS member Suga.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement