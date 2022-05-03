Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 3, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cyndi Lauper documentary in the works at Sony Music
"Let the Canary Sing," a new film about "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper, is in production. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Sony Music Entertainment is developing a documentary about Cyndi Lauper.

The company said in a press release Tuesday that the feature film Let the Canary Sing is in production.

Advertisement

Let the Canary Sing will explore the life and career of Lauper, 68, a Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning singer and actress. The project is made with Lauper's full participation and support.

The documentary will trace Lauper's life from her childhood in Queens, N.Y., to her meteoric rise to stardom following the success of her 1983 debut album, She's So Unusual. It will also explore Lauper's lasting influence on music and culture.

Let the Canary Sing is directed by Alison Ellwood.

"Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early 80s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV," Ellwood said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination," she added. "Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard. The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper -- her true colors shining through."

Lauper is known for such singles as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time," "True Colors" and "I Drove All Night." Her most recent album, Detour, was released in May 2016.

Read More

Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga releases 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'
May 3 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released the song "Hold My Hand" for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack.
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
Music // 1 day ago
Hybe's first girl group releases debut album
May 2 (UPI) -- K-pop giant Hybe unveiled its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid great anticipation from music fans around the world.
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
May 2 (UPI) -- Wynonna and Ashley Judd attended Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala in Nashville, one day after their mom, Naomi, died at the age of 76.
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Music // 2 days ago
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
May 1 (UPI) -- The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will go on Sunday, despite the Saturday death of Naomi Judd.
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
April 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Woozi appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's album "Face the Sun."
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
Music // 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
April 29 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released the album "Palomino" and a music video for the song "Tourist."
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
Music // 4 days ago
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
April 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs will perform across the U.S. on his "Middle of Somewhere" stadium tour.
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
April 29 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released a single and music video for "Love Me More," their first song of 2022.
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Psy released the album "Psy 9th" and a music video for the song "That That" featuring BTS member Suga.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at Met Gala
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Ashley Judd remembers late mother Naomi: 'Be free, my beautiful mother'
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Celebrity couples attend 2022 Met Gala
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Movie review: 'Doctor Strange 2' puts Benedict Cumberbatch through amusing hell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement