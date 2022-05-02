Hybe's first girl group releases debut album

May 2 (UPI) -- K-pop giant Hybe unveiled its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid great anticipation from music fans around the world.

The six-member group, made up of Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam, and Hong Eunchae, released their debut EP album Fearless, Source Music said.

Advertisement

The first two are former members of the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, while Huh participated in the K-pop audition show Produce 48.

The upcoming EP describes the story of the six members who "go forward without fear and without being influenced by other people," according to the agency.

Including the title track, the EP has a total of five songs from various genres, such as alternative pop, disco-punk, and R&B. The other four are "The World Is My Oyster," "Blue Flame," "The Great Mermaid" and "Sour Grapes."

Hybe president Bang Si-hyuk, who is the brains behind BTS, participated in the production of the title track and "The Great Mermaid," while members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin wrote the lyrics for "Blue Flame."

"Fearless" is a punk-based alternative pop genre number fueled by strong bass lines and "groove" beats, according to the agency. In addition to Bang, Blvsh, who worked on the BTS song "Life Goes On" (2020), and American pop artist Destiny Rogers participated in the production of Fearless.

Advertisement

The EP sold more than 380,000 copies in advance orders as of last Friday, the agency said, as it drew great anticipation from K-pop fans at home and abroad.

After the album release, the band will hold an online and live performance for fans at Jangchung Arena, an indoor sports arena in Seoul that can hold 4,000 people.