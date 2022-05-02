Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 2, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Hybe's first girl group releases debut album

By Yonhap News Agency

May 2 (UPI) -- K-pop giant Hybe unveiled its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid great anticipation from music fans around the world.

The six-member group, made up of Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam, and Hong Eunchae, released their debut EP album Fearless, Source Music said.

Advertisement

The first two are former members of the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, while Huh participated in the K-pop audition show Produce 48.

The upcoming EP describes the story of the six members who "go forward without fear and without being influenced by other people," according to the agency.

Including the title track, the EP has a total of five songs from various genres, such as alternative pop, disco-punk, and R&B. The other four are "The World Is My Oyster," "Blue Flame," "The Great Mermaid" and "Sour Grapes."

Hybe president Bang Si-hyuk, who is the brains behind BTS, participated in the production of the title track and "The Great Mermaid," while members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin wrote the lyrics for "Blue Flame."

"Fearless" is a punk-based alternative pop genre number fueled by strong bass lines and "groove" beats, according to the agency. In addition to Bang, Blvsh, who worked on the BTS song "Life Goes On" (2020), and American pop artist Destiny Rogers participated in the production of Fearless.

Advertisement

The EP sold more than 380,000 copies in advance orders as of last Friday, the agency said, as it drew great anticipation from K-pop fans at home and abroad.

After the album release, the band will hold an online and live performance for fans at Jangchung Arena, an indoor sports arena in Seoul that can hold 4,000 people.

Read More

Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video

Latest Headlines

Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Music // 5 hours ago
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
May 2 (UPI) -- Wynonna and Ashley Judd attended Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala in Nashville, one day after their mom, Naomi, died at the age of 76.
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Music // 1 day ago
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
May 1 (UPI) -- The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will go on Sunday, despite the Saturday death of Naomi Judd.
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' tops U.S. album chart
April 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Woozi appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's album "Face the Sun."
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
Music // 2 days ago
Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'
April 29 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert released the album "Palomino" and a music video for the song "Tourist."
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
Music // 3 days ago
Luke Combs to launch 'Middle of Somewhere' tour in September
April 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs will perform across the U.S. on his "Middle of Somewhere" stadium tour.
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video
April 29 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released a single and music video for "Love Me More," their first song of 2022.
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video
April 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Psy released the album "Psy 9th" and a music video for the song "That That" featuring BTS member Suga.
Future releases new album, 'Keep It Burnin' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Future releases new album, 'Keep It Burnin' music video
April 29 (UPI) -- Future released his ninth album, "I Never Liked You," and a music video for "Keep It Burnin" featuring Kanye West.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video
April 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Tom Blyth: 'Billy the Kid' digs deep to show the man behind the myth
Tom Blyth: 'Billy the Kid' digs deep to show the man behind the myth
Princess Charlotte turns 7; royal family releases new photos
Princess Charlotte turns 7; royal family releases new photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement