May 2, 2022 / 7:00 AM

Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala

By Karen Butler
Wynonna and Ashley Judd honor late mom Naomi at Country Music Hall of Fame gala
Wynonna Judd paid tribute to her late mom Naomi at Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Wynonna and Ashley Judd attended Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame gala in Nashville, one day after their mom, Naomi, died at the age of 76.

The sisters were there to honor Naomi's life and legacy. The official cause of her death has not been publicly disclosed, but her family attributed the loss to mental illness. The superstar battled anxiety and depression for years.

Naomi and Wynonna -- who made up the iconic country music duo The Judds -- were inducted into the Hall of Fame together Sunday.

"I didn't prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most," Wynonna told the audience. "I'm gonna make this fast, because my heart's broken, and I feel so blessed. It's a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed."

Wynonna thanked everyone for their support during such a difficult time and vowed to keep on singing in her mother's memory.

"That's what we do," she said.

Several artists paid tribute to Naomi with their performances during the event.

Tommy Simms sang "Love Can Build a Bridge," Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sang "Young Love (Strong Love)" and Carly Pearce sang "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)."

Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer died April 30 at age 76. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

