May 1, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death

By Karen Butler
Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame induction to go on despite Naomi's death
Wynonna Judd (L) and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on April 11. Naomi died Saturday at the age of 76. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame will go on Sunday, despite the Saturday death of Naomi Judd.

Naomi, 76, and her daughter Wynonna, 57, made up the iconic singing duo.

The cause of Naomi's death has not been disclosed to the public, but Wynonna and her sister, actress Ashley, credited "mental illness" as the reason their mother died.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported Wynonna is still expected to attend Sunday's star-studded ceremony, but the red carpet arrivals and their related media coverage have been canceled.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds," Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to Billboard.

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake are also being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer died April 30 at age 76. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

