April 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 2, followed by Lil Durk's 7220 at No. 3, the Encanto soundtrack at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.