April 29, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Psy, BTS singer Suga have Wild West showdown in 'That That' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Psy released the album "Psy 9th" and a music video for the song "That That" featuring BTS member Suga. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Psy is back with new music.

The 44-year-old K-pop star released the album Psy 9th and a music video for the song "That That" featuring BTS member Suga on Friday.

The "That That" video shows Psy and Suga, 29, play cowboys who have a showdown in the Wild West.

Suga co-wrote and produced "That That" with Psy. The pair discussed working together in a video titled "Best Friends 16 Years Apart" on Monday.

"When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable," Psy said of Suga. "He wasn't just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

"At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun," Suga added. "We became besties in a way."

Psy 9th also features "You Move Me" featuring Sung Si-kyung, "Sleepless" featuring Heize, "Ganji" featuring Jessi, "Now" featuring Mamamoo member Hwasa and other songs.

The album is Psy's first since Psy 8th 4x2=8, released in May 2017.

Psy is best known for the hit single "Gangnam Style."

