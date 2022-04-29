Trending
Music
April 29, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Sam Smith enters 'new era' with 'Love Me More' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Sam Smith released a single and music video for "Love Me More," their first song of 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is back with new music.

The 29-year-old British singer released a single and music video for the song "Love Me More" on Friday.

"Love Me More" is an anthem about finding self-worth. The video opens with home movies from Smith's childhood and early career, then shows the singer wake up and go dancing in the present day.

"I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time," Smith said in a statement. "I felt that for the longest time and slowly I'm learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song."

"Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever," they added. "So I hope this song can be your friend."

Smith said on Instagram that "Love Me More" marks a "new era" in their music.

"I'm overjoyed to announce the release of my new song Love Me More. It feels like the perfect way to begin this new chapter with you," the star wrote.

"It's taken a lifetime to be able to express this type of joy and honesty in my music and I am so happy to have you all here with me," they said. "I hope you love it... welcome to the beginning of a new era. This is gonna be fun."

"Love Me More" is Smith's first song of 2022 and their first official single in nearly two years. The singer released their third studio album, Love Goes, in October 2020.

