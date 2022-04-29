Watch Live
House hearing details new evidence that Trump politically interfered in U.S. COVID-19 response
Music
April 29, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Future releases new album, 'Keep It Burnin' music video

By Annie Martin
Future released his ninth album, "I Never Liked You," and a music video for "Keep It Burnin" featuring Kanye West. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Future is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer and rapper released his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, on Friday.

In addition, Future shared a music video for his song "Keep It Burnin" featuring Kanye West.

I Never Liked You also features "712PM," "For a Nut" featuring Gunna and Young Thug, "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems, "I'm On One" featuring Drake and other songs.

In the May issue of GQ, Future said he shows his vulnerability on the new album.

"Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard," the star said. "Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable."

"I'm putting myself out there," he added. "Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That's why I'm giving myself ... I'm willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me and make me a better me."

I Never Liked You is Future's first album since High Off Life, released in May 2020.

