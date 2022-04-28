Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video

1/2

Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)" on Thursday. Advertisement

The "C.I.T.T." video shows Moonbyul learn how to make somebody fall for her as she sings about a love interest falling into the "trap" of her charm.

The C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap) single album also features the song "My Moon."

Moonbyul is also known for the solo singles "Selfish" featuring Seulgi, "Eclipse" and "G999" featuring Mirani. The singer released the solo EP 6equence in January.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and made its debut in 2014.

Solar released the solo EP Face and a music video for the song "Honey" in March.