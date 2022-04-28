Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 28, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video

By Annie Martin
1/2
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video
Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "C.I.T.T." video shows Moonbyul learn how to make somebody fall for her as she sings about a love interest falling into the "trap" of her charm.

The C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap) single album also features the song "My Moon."

Moonbyul is also known for the solo singles "Selfish" featuring Seulgi, "Eclipse" and "G999" featuring Mirani. The singer released the solo EP 6equence in January.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. The group is signed to RBW and made its debut in 2014.

Solar released the solo EP Face and a music video for the song "Honey" in March.

Read More

Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brandi Carlile to miss Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 4 hours ago
Brandi Carlile to miss Stagecoach after testing positive for COVID-19
April 28 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled her performance at Stagecoach Festival.
Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Music // 4 hours ago
Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
April 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release "Hold My Hand," a single for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, in May.
The B-52s perform 'Love Shack' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 7 hours ago
The B-52s perform 'Love Shack' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
April 28 (UPI) -- The B-52s performed their classic party song "Love Shack" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Post Malone to release new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache' in June
Music // 7 hours ago
Post Malone to release new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache' in June
April 28 (UPI) -- Post Malone has announced that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, titled "Twelve Carat Toothache," on June 3.
Travis Scott to make first festival appearances since Astroworld
Music // 1 day ago
Travis Scott to make first festival appearances since Astroworld
April 27 (UPI) -- Travis Scott is set to perform at multiple versions of the Primavera Festival in South America, his first festival performances since the Astroworld tragedy in November.
Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Kang Daniel revs up in 'Ready to Ride' music video teaser
April 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel shared a preview of his video for "Ready to Ride," a new single for "Universe Music."
Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer
April 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star S.Coups appears in "13 Inner Shadows," a trailer for Seventeen's upcoming album "Face the Sun."
Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
Music // 2 days ago
Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
April 26 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy will honor Mexican singer and musician Marco Antonio Solís at a star-studded gala.
Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September
April 26 (UPI) -- "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X will perform in North America on his "Long Live Montero" tour.
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
Music // 2 days ago
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
April 26 (UPI) -- Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform across North America on their "One of Them Ones" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Kim Basinger shares struggle with agoraphobia: 'I wouldn't leave the house'
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Reports: Olivia Wilde served legal papers from Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
Melissa McBride exits 'The Walking Dead' spinoff about Carol, Daryl
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong actor, 'Rush Hour 2' star dead at 87
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement