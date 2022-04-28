Trending
Music
April 28, 2022 / 10:19 AM

Lady Gaga to release new song 'Hold My Hand' for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By Annie Martin
Lady Gaga will release "Hold My Hand," a single for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will release a new song for the film Top Gun: Maverick.

The 36-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she will release the single "Hold My Hand" for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," Lady Gaga wrote.

"I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other -- a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes," she said.

Lady Gaga thanked Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and composer Hans Zimmer, saying it was a "beautiful experience" to work with the team.

"Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you," she added. "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long."

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The new movie stars Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, and opens in theaters May 27.

The original Top Gun soundtrack features the hit single "Take My Breath Away," performed by Berlin.

"Hold My Hand" will be Lady Gaga's first single of 2022. The singer released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May 2020 and the collaborative album Love for Sale with Tony Bennett in September.

Lady Gaga will kick off her Chromatica Ball tour July 17 in Germany.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

